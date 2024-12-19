cBEYONData’s Zhenia Klevitsky: How to Build a Winning GovCon Culture

When we last caught up with cBEYONData Chief Growth Officer Zhenia Klevitsky at the beginning of the year, she had just joined the company and shared with us both her perspective on the government contracting landscape and some of cBEYONData’s key capabilities. The ensuing year unfolded as the company operated as one unified entity following the merger of three organizations, and Klevitsky has been deeply involved in ensuring that the disparate cultures, expertise and values have been integrated and well-represented throughout the entire company.

cBEYONData has in 2024 also won significant new business through contracts like a $97 million blanket purchase agreement for U.S. Army business systems modernization program support; a position on the $8 billion FBI IT Services and Supplies 2 BPA; and a position on the Library of Congress Legislative Branch Financial Management System Support Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award, among others.

In this latest interview, Klevitsky delved into cBEYONData’s unique culture, the company’s ambitions over the next decade and more.

ExecutiveBiz: Tell me about cBEYONData’s culture. What aspects of the company do you think are contributing most to its success while helping to attract and retain top-level talent?

Zhenia Klevitsky: At cBEYONData, we pride ourselves on a company culture rooted in our mission to empower government agencies through processes, platforms and tools that enhance operational effectiveness. The work we do and the impact we have on our clients is what contributes both to our success while attracting top-level talent. Our work is delivering more than services; we are enabling our clients to achieve their missions while upholding the highest standards of efficiency and impact. Our employees are driven by the impact we make on our clients and our focus on professional fulfillment and teamwork. Both are values we live by, not just ideals we aspire to.

We believe success is measured not only by the results we deliver to clients but also by the satisfaction and growth of our employees. Our team takes pride in diagnosing, designing, and implementing solutions that make a tangible difference, and we’re equally dedicated to fostering a workplace that enables everyone’s potential. Our culture is built on mutual respect and continuous growth. We believe that when employees are empowered and supported, they can excel personally and professionally. We invest in each other’s success, whether that’s through professional development opportunities, peer mentorship, or simply celebrating milestones and accomplishments together.

EBiz: In your opinion, what makes cBEYONData a place where the best and brightest want to work?

Klevitsky: Our culture is built on mutual respect, continuous growth and a relentless drive to innovate. We believe that by empowering and supporting our employees we set them up to achieve their version of success. This foundation enables our team to apply fresh perspectives and cutting-edge technology to solve complex problems that improve the business of government.

Above all, we’ve built a place where fulfillment, belonging and innovation intersect. We cultivate a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose that inspires employees to bring their best to work every day. This strong sense of community, combined with our problem-solving ethos, ensures that everyone feels valued, connected and motivated to contribute to the company’s mission of helping government run at its very best.

Our team thrives on leveraging technology to diagnose, design and implement transformative solutions. Whether it’s optimizing processes, enhancing platforms, or introducing tools that drive efficiency, we are passionate about turning challenges into opportunities. Together, we push the boundaries of innovation to address complex issues, delivering results that produce delighted customers.

In every project and relationship, cBEYONData demonstrates its commitment to creating an environment where employees and clients can thrive. We aren’t just solving today’s problems; we are redefining excellence in government operations for the future.

EBiz: Where do you see cBEYONData in 10 years and what are the concrete steps you have to take to get to that stage of evolution?

Klevitsky: In a decade, cBEYONData will be at the forefront of transforming how the government operates, recognized as a premier partner to our customers to drive innovation, efficiency and mission success. We’ll solidify our role as a leader in digital transformation, enabling our government to adopt rapidly evolving technologies like artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics and automation; along with modernizing their Enterprise Resource Planning solutions.

By integrating technological advancements into modernized solutions, the company empowers agencies to work smarter, faster and more effectively. The foundation for this success is already set by the company culture and the innovative spirit we foster in our employees. We will continue to build on our expertise in identifying opportunities for improvement and then designing and implementing cutting-edge solutions to address those challenges. The company will redefine what it means to serve the public sector, setting new benchmarks for excellence.

EBiz: What advice do you have for GovCon companies trying to move up in today’s market and increase profitability?

Klevitsky: To succeed in today’s competitive market, start by honing in on your differentiators. Identify what your company does exceptionally well and build from that foundation. When everything is treated as a priority, nothing truly is, so focus your resources on your unique value proposition, whether that’s deep expertise in a niche area, proprietary technology, or a proven track record of delivering exceptional results. Invest in refining and expanding those strengths and ensure your marketing and branding efforts clearly communicate these differentiators to potential clients.

Equally important is a strong focus on business development. A well-defined strategy is critical for growth, and it’s essential that every team member understands and aligns with it. Your business development team should be well-versed in your company’s differentiators and laser-focused on growing your government client base in those areas. Success requires staying engaged with clients to understand their needs, closely monitoring upcoming opportunities and positioning your company early for potential contracts.

Finally, prioritize leveraging technology and innovation to amplify your differentiators. Government clients increasingly seek forward-thinking, impactful solutions, so continuously assess what is needed to enhance your unique capabilities and scale your operations. By doing so, you’ll not only deliver more value to your clients but also position your company as an indispensable partner in helping them achieve their goals.