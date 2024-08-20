cBEYONData Receives $97M BPA to Support Army EBS-C Program; Dyson Richards Quoted

cBEYONData has received a $97 million contract to support the U.S. Army’s Enterprise Business Systems – Convergence, or EBS-C, program.

Under the three-year blanket purchase agreement, cBEYONData aims to improve the Army’s EBS-C operations by restructuring the program’s business processes, instilling functional requirements and aligning data architectures, the Arlington, Virginia-based company told ExecutiveBiz Tuesday.

Dyson Richards , CEO of cBEYONData, said, “We are honored and excited to be selected by the Army to partner with them in planning and executing the transition from multiple disparate legacy business systems to a modern enterprise resource planning platform.”

cBEYONData will also look to advance data analysis, portfolio manufacturing and organizational change management tactics throughout the Army’s EBS-C efforts. The Army’s Financial Management and Comptroller organization will use the contract to evolve business operations while ensuring transparency throughout all partnering entities.

“Our mission is to improve the business of government, and this program perfectly aligns with what we strive to achieve for our customers,” Richards stated.

The Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground made the initial call order for the base year of the BPA.