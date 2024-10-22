cBEYONData Secures Spot on $55M IDIQ to Support Library of Congress

cBEYONData has secured a position on a potential $55 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Library of Congress to support the Legislative Branch Financial Management System as a shared service.

The company said Monday the LBFMS will serve the Library along with other agencies including the Government Accountability Office, Congressional Budget Office, Congressional Research Service and the Architect of the Capitol.

Additionally, cBEYONData will provide technical support for the Library of Congress Reporting System.

Michael Huffman , senior vice president at cBEYONData, commented, “This contract gives the Library a platform for enhancing and improving financial business processes with the latest technology.”

Three other companies secured spots on the IDIQ.

About cBEYONData

The Arlington, Virginia-based company is a provider of data analytics and financial management products and services.