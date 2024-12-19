Beacon Global Strategies Adds New Leaders to National Security Technology & Intelligence Practices

Advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies has expanded its National Security Technology Practice leadership team with the addition of Elissa Miller as an associate vice president and Kaly McKenna as vice president.

Who Is Elissa Miller?

Miller previously served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation. As an Operations Research Analyst, she was responsible for overseeing the science and technology budget of the Department of Defense. Her tenure in that office also saw her supporting the DOD’s budget requests for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, and contributing to the 2022 Missile Defense Review and the Secretary of Defense’s China Task Force.

Who Is Kaly McKenna?

Before joining BGS, McKenna was part of the U.S. Air Force, where she headed its strategic investment team. In that capacity, she worked to integrate various technologies like hypersonics and artificial intelligence into national defense strategies. She is also a combat veteran, deploying four times to support Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom.

BGS, which specializes in global public policy, government procurement and geopolitical risk analysis, also announced the appointment of Michael Carlozzi as vice president. Carlozzi will be part of the firm’s Intelligence Practice.

Who Is Michael Carlozzi?

Carlozzi is a former official with the CIA. His most recent role in the agency was that of chief of science and technology for weapons and counterproliferation. In that capacity, he helped collect and analyze intelligence about foreign weapon threats and develop operations to counter them.

Carlozzi had also served as part of the Department of State.

Praise for the New Company Executives

Regarding Miller’s and McKenna’s appointments, Lauren Bedula, managing director of the National Security Technology Practice said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kaly and Elissa to the BGS team. Their deep knowledge of the U.S. Government’s advanced technology needs and budget processes will strengthen our ability to drive impactful growth strategies for our disruptive technology clients.”

As for Carlozzi’s appointment, Andrew Hire, managing director of the Intelligence Practice said, “Mike’s distinguished career in intelligence and technical innovation makes him an exceptional addition to the team. His expertise will be pivotal in advancing the mission of our Intelligence Practice and delivering tailored, high-impact solutions to our clients.”