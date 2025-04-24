Peraton Secures $206M Army Contract for IT, Computing Services

Peraton beat three other bidders to win a $206.5 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army for information technology and computing services.

Contract work will be performed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2030, the Department of Defense said Wednesday. The U.S. Army Contracting Command obligated $12.2 million in fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds at the time of the award.

IT-Related Contract Wins

The company’s latest contract win builds on a sole-source bridge contract it secured in 2024 to continue providing the Army with military intelligence information technology support. Peraton was the prime contractor for the MIITS contract, which required the delivery of IT and computing services in Arizona and various military installations in support of the Army’s Intelligence Center of Excellence G6 mission.

In 2023, the military branch awarded Peraton a $17.24 million modification to a contract for IT support services, with work performed in Wiesbaden-Erbenheim, Germany.

