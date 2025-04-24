in Defense And Intelligence, News

Marine Corps Marks 1,000 Flight Hours With GA-ASI’s MQ-9A

Photo / ga-asi.com
Marine Corps Marks 1,000 Flight Hours With GA-ASI's MQ-9A - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Marine Corps has surpassed 1,000 flight hours with the MQ-9A unmanned aircraft, which it has been using to support service-level training exercises and weapons and tactics instructor courses.

The exercises demonstrated the advanced capabilities of the MQ-9A platform, including precision targeting and reconnaissance abilities; its reliability and adaptability; and its operational effectiveness within the Marine Air-Ground Task Force and the MAGTF Unmanned Expeditionary Program, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. said Wednesday.

Integrating the MQ-9A With Tactical Capabilities

During the exercises, the unmanned aircraft was integrated with the SkyTower networking support pod, automatic identification system and Lynx multimode radar. The training events showcased MQ-9A’s capabilities to operate in complex, distributed combat scenarios, including supporting maneuver elements with real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and validating command and control networks.

With the MQ-9, the Marine Corps can operate in more locations since the aircraft can be flown via a satellite link instead of a direct line-of-sight radio link.

More MQ-9A Aircraft for Marines

According to GA-ASI President David Alexander, reaching 1,000 flight hours for training exercises highlights the critical role the MQ-9A can play in supporting the MAGTF’s mission readiness.

GA-ASI expects to turn over three MQ-9A to the Marine Corps by the end of 2025, in addition to the 17 aircraft it previously delivered.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Defense And Intelligence

mm

Written by Kristen Smith

Steve Azzara Named VP of Business Development at cBEYONData + SMX - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Steve Azzara Named VP of Business Development at cBEYONData + SMX
Peraton Secures $206M Army Contract for IT, Computing Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Peraton Secures $206M Army Contract for IT, Computing Services