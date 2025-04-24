Marine Corps Marks 1,000 Flight Hours With GA-ASI’s MQ-9A

The U.S. Marine Corps has surpassed 1,000 flight hours with the MQ-9A unmanned aircraft, which it has been using to support service-level training exercises and weapons and tactics instructor courses.

The exercises demonstrated the advanced capabilities of the MQ-9A platform, including precision targeting and reconnaissance abilities; its reliability and adaptability; and its operational effectiveness within the Marine Air-Ground Task Force and the MAGTF Unmanned Expeditionary Program, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. said Wednesday.

Integrating the MQ-9A With Tactical Capabilities

During the exercises, the unmanned aircraft was integrated with the SkyTower networking support pod, automatic identification system and Lynx multimode radar. The training events showcased MQ-9A’s capabilities to operate in complex, distributed combat scenarios, including supporting maneuver elements with real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and validating command and control networks.

With the MQ-9, the Marine Corps can operate in more locations since the aircraft can be flown via a satellite link instead of a direct line-of-sight radio link.

More MQ-9A Aircraft for Marines

According to GA-ASI President David Alexander, reaching 1,000 flight hours for training exercises highlights the critical role the MQ-9A can play in supporting the MAGTF’s mission readiness.

GA-ASI expects to turn over three MQ-9A to the Marine Corps by the end of 2025, in addition to the 17 aircraft it previously delivered.