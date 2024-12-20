HJF Announces Leadership Changes, Launches Events Department

HJF has promoted Sheara Fewell , former senior director of business development, to vice president of strategic initiatives and Jacqueline Vandermeersch , former senior director of public-private partnerships, to VP of the new events department.

The company also said Thursday that Cynthia Gilman , senior VP of strategic initiatives, retired on Dec. 18 after 17 years of service.

“Cynthia has been a vital leader at HJF, instrumental in many priority programs and projects focused on advancing military medicine,” said company president and CEO Joseph Caravalho .

Gilman previously headed HJF’s business development efforts and the annual Heroes of Military Medicine Awards event, which celebrates the military medical community’s achievements and efforts.

Caravalho added, “Sheara and Jackie have consistently delivered superior results and exemplify what is the best about HJF. I am sure their experience and vision will continue to propel HJF’s efforts to advance military medicine.”

The two promoted executives have both been with HJF for 15 years. Fewell previously led teams that supported research proposals for grants, contracts and cooperative agreements, while Vandermeersch managed public events, collaborations, meetings and conferences.