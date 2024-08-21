cBEYONData Secures Spot on $8B ITSSS-2 BPA to Meet FBI’s IT Requirements; Dyson Richards Quoted

The FBI has awarded cBEYONData a position on the second iteration of the potential eight-year, $8 billion Information Technology Supplies and Support Services blanket purchase agreement.

The ITSSS-2 BPA, which has a one-year base period and up to seven option years, will serve as the FBI’s primary vehicle for procuring IT services, cBEYONData said Wednesday.

“The FBI has been a valued client for many years, and this selection underscores our expertise, unwavering dedication, and commitment to delivering exceptional capabilities to help FBI execute the mission,” said cBEYONData CEO Dyson Richards.

cBEYONData will compete with 30 large vendors and 64 small enterprises that secured spots on the BPA to capture ITSSS-2 task orders and deliver the IT requirements of the FBI and other agencies within the Department of Justice.

Recently, the company won a three-year, $97 million BPA to support the U.S. Army’s Enterprise Business Systems-Convergence program.

Under the contract, cBEYONData will restructure the program’s business processes to support the Army’s transition to a modern enterprise resource planning platform.