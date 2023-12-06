Brigadier General John M. Cushing to Speak for the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

Brigadier General John M. Cushing’s professional journey is deeply rooted in the defense sector. He has built over three decades of experience commanding multiple organizations under the Department of the Army. Currently, BG John M. Cushing commands the U.S. Army Development Command (DEVCOM) as Commanding General.

BG Cushing’s expertise is paramount to the 10th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit by the Potomac Officers Club. He is scheduled to be one of the keynote speakers for the summit on January 31, 2024, along with other foremost leaders, such as Heidi Shyu, Jay Dryer, Aditi Kumar, and Stephen Welby.

Brigadier General John M. Cushing is a passionate leader for leading soldiers, solving complex problems, developing solutions, and making the military a better organization. Assuming the position of Commanding General at U.S. Army DEVCOM in September 2023, he continues the Army’s digital transformation by leveraging cutting-edge technologies against adversaries.

Over the course of his career, BG Cushing has been credited in several publications. He is one of the authors of Overview+Detail in a Tomahawk mission-to-platform assignment tool: Applying information visualization in support of an asset allocation planning task. Published in 2006, the publication tackled information visualization for military applications.

John M. Cushing’s Work experiences

Commanding General at the U.S. Army DEVCOM (September 2023–Present)

Deputy Commanding General for Operations at the U.S. Army Recruiting Command (June 2021–August 2023)

Deputy Commanding General for Support at the 3rd Infantry Division (August 2020–June 2021)

Brigade Commander at the U.S. Army 1st Recruiting Brigade (May 2019–July 2020)

Chief of Staff at the 1st Armored Division (February 2018–May 2019)

Deputy Commanding Officer for Sustainment at the 1st Armored Division (July 2017 – February 2018)

194th AR BDE Commander at the U.S. Army (June 2015–June 2017)

General Staff Level Office for Operations and Plans at the 1st Cavalry Division (June 2014–June 2015)

Armor Branch Chief at the U.S. ARMY Human Resource Command (Apr 2012–Jul 2013)

Squadron Commander at the 1st Cavalry Division (August 2009–December 2011)

Brigade Executive Officer at the 3rd Infantry Division (June 2008–July 2009)

Associate Professor at the United States Military Academy at West Point (June 2003–June 2005)

Academic accomplishments

Bachelor’s Degree in Systems Engineering at the United States Military Academy at West Point (1989–1993)

Master’s Degree in Information and Systems Engineering at the University of Virginia (2000–2003)

U.S. Army Command and General Staff College (2004–2005)

Masters Degree in Military Strategic Studies–General at The United States Army War College (2013–2014)

BG John M. Cushing’s military career and journey in the Department of the Army

BG John M. Cushing, a native of Rochester, Michigan, follows the legacy of his father and grandfather, who served in the Army. Through and through, his professional career is centered around the military. Upon graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, BG Cushing was commissioned as an armor officer immediately.

During his military tenure, BG Cushing was deployed in various important assignments, such as Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq, and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

One of BG Cushing’s most significant contributions to the Army included recruiting and maintaining top talents as part of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command. His leadership focuses on the modernization efforts revolving around people. BG Cushing views people as the most important component for the continued growth of the Army.

BG John M. Cushing’s leadership of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

Brigadier General John M. Cushing has put a lot of effort into transitioning from recruiting the finest talents for the Army to leading the best scientists, engineers, technicians, and analysts in their science and technology research and development. He is the successor to Major General Edmond ‘Miles’ Brown.

With DEVCOM being part of Army Futures Command, BG Cushing aims to continue spurring developments, technological solutions, and innovation in physics and engineering. He leads a global team that works with partners and allies for the agency’s goal to provide the best technology and equipment ready for future battlefields in 2040.

Brigadier General John M. Cushing keynotes the 10th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit

Brigadier General John M. Cushing is set to deliver a keynote address at the Potomac Officers Club’s 10th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit. His command in the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command explores cutting-edge technologies and the latest developments in the military.

The Potomac Officers Club’s 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit takes an in-depth view of new developments for the fleet, weapons, systems, and software of the Department of Defense. Along with key decision-makers in the defense industry, leading executives in the government contracting sector are also set to join the discussion.

