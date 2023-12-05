Amanda Rudolph Named VP of Marketing & Communications at Ultra I&C; Chris Bishop Quoted

Amanda Rudolph has been selected as vice president of marketing and communications at Ultra Intelligence & Communications .

In this position, she will guide Ultra I&C’s marketing communications strategy , which covers brand messaging, content development, digital marketing and public relations, the Austin, Texas-based company announced on Tuesday.

Ultra I&C Chief Growth Officer Chris Bishop called Rudolph’s appointment “a testament to our commitment to innovative and strategic leadership.”

“Amanda’s expertise and vision will undoubtedly elevate our brand’s presence and drive our communication efforts to new heights,” he said.

Rudolph previously served as director of marketing communications at BAE Systems, where she was responsible for customer outreach and various marketing strategies. Earlier, she spent nearly five years leading branding, advertising, international communications and missile defense public relations at Raytheon Missile Systems.

Throughout her career, she has supported numerous U.S. Department of Defense clients by conducting grassroots and community outreach initiatives under the Army Chief of Staff and supervising bilateral service communications for the Army’s Pentagon-located Strategic Plans, Concepts and Doctrine Division.

“It’s an honor to join this exceptional team,” said Rudolph, who emphasized the “unwavering commitment to excellence and relentless innovation” within Ultra I&C.

“I’m eager to leverage my expertise to help drive our brand to unprecedented success and demonstrate how Ultra I&C is delivering strategic advantage to customers around the globe,” she added.

Rudolph’s appointment is one of multiple leadership changes made by Ultra I&C this year. Last month, former Parsons executive James Parys was named vice president of strategic capture command and control and intelligence. In May, the enterprise selected Beth Skoletsky as chief human resources officer, and Bishop assumed his role as CGO in April.

