Intel Names Naga Chandrasekaran as Chief Global Operations Officer, EVP and Manufacturing and Supply Chain GM

Intel has appointed Naga Chandrasekaran to succeed Keyvan Esfarjani as chief global operations officer, executive vice president and general manager of Intel Foundry Manufacturing and Supply Chain.

Chandrasekaran will officially assume his new roles on Aug. 12 and he will report to CEO Pat Gelsinger, the technology company said.

Esfarjani, who is retiring after nearly 30 years at Intel, will remain in the company for the rest of the year to ensure a seamless transition.

Before joining Intel, Chandrasekaran served in senior leadership positions at Micron, a manufacturer of computer components. Throughout his 20-year career at the Boise, Idaho-headquartered company, he led technology development and engineering programs. He was involved in memory, packaging, semiconductor, solar, LED and emerging technologies research, development and manufacturing.

In a statement, Gelsinger welcomed Chandrasekaran to the Intel executive team and said the new appointee’s extensive experience in semiconductor manufacturing and technology development will be beneficial to the company.

“As we continue to build a globally resilient semiconductor supply chain and create the world’s first systems foundry for the AI era, Naga’s leadership will help us to accelerate our progress and capitalize on the significant long-term growth opportunities ahead,” he said.

Written by Elodie Collins

