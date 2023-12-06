Former CENTCOM Chief Joseph Votel Joins AeroVironment Board

Defense contractor AeroVironment has added retired four-star U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Votel to its board of directors.

Votel served in the Army for almost four decades, holding a variety of leadership positions, most notably head of the U.S. Special Operations Command and, prior to his retirement in 2019, head of U.S. Central Command, AeroVironment said Monday.

After leaving the Army, Votel served as the CEO and president of Business Executives for National Security, a nonprofit network of business and industry leaders that works to address security challenges.

Regarding his latest appointment, Votel said, “I am excited to join AeroVironment’s Board at this critical time, especially given the importance and relevance of AV’s unique offerings to the current needs of our military and allies.”

For his part, AeroVironment Chairman, President and CEO Wahid Nawabi said, “General Votel adds vital perspectives to our Board at this critical inflection point in our company’s history.”