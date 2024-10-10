HII Mission Technologies to Support Navy Training Systems Under $75M Contract; Andy Green Quoted

HII Mission Technologies has booked a $75 million systems engineering contract to support integrated training systems onboard U.S. Navy vessels aimed at boosting sailors’ combat readiness. Tasks under the contract include integrating live, virtual and constructive networks with combat systems to enable sailors’ training on shipboard weapons consoles, HII said.

The contract also calls for Mission Technologies’ modeling and simulation to support testing and readiness assessment.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity, or NSWCDD DNA, is the contract’s administrator, with the tasks to be performed at its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Andy Green, HII executive vice president and Mission Technologies president, underscored the importance of the contract’s mission-readiness goal. The company executive, a 2024 Wash100 awardee, said, “Whether a ship is underway or pierside, sailors will be able to train, replicating exactly what they would see and encounter in a combat situation.”

HII has performed similar work for the Navy during the past 10 years, in addition to other related contracts underway. In October 2023, Mission Technologies secured a $134 million contract to provide readiness and training software development support also for the Navy’s NSWCDD DNA.