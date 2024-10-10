C3 AI Appoints Retired Air Force Gen. John Hyten to Board of Directors

Artificial intelligence company C3 AI announced the appointment of retired U.S. Air Force Gen. John Hyten to its board of directors, effective immediately. The company said Thursday that Hyten, a former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will work alongside other board members to shape C3 AI’s strategic direction.

Commenting on the appointment, Thomas Siebel, chairman and CEO of C3 AI, said, “General Hyten is a distinguished military leader who guided the U.S. military through periods of significant transformation.”

“His deep understanding of the necessity of AI to modernize the defense sector along with his first-hand experience with government agencies are invaluable as we continue to assist our federal and intelligence communities to deploy enterprise AI at scale,” Siebel added.

For his part, Hyten said, “My experience with C3 AI over the past few years has solidified my conviction in the company’s deliberate and secure approach to delivering rapid AI solutions for defense and intelligence.”