Owl Cyber Defense Partners With Federal Resources Corp. to Enhance Cybersecurity Offerings for Government

Owl Cyber Defense has designated Federal Resources Corporation as a value-added reseller of its cybersecurity products in a bid to enhance its presence in the public sector market.

In a statement Thursday, Owl Cyber said the agreement is crucial in its strategy to expand its network of strategic partners to better serve the growing number public sector and U.S. government clients.

The alliance also aims to increase security standards in cross-domain solutions, as part of Owl Cyber’s compliance with the government’s “Raise the Bar” initiative, which establishes heightened security protocols to safeguard sensitive information and critical systems.

In addition to its reseller responsibilities, FRC will provide professional services for the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement and the General Services Administration contracts, via its specialized global solutions group.

Written by Kacey Roberts

