Andy Green, HII Mission Technologies President, Named to 2024 Wash100 for Advancing Strategic Growth

Executive Mosaic is honored to introduce Andy Green , an executive vice president of HII and president of the HII Mission Technologies division, as a recipient of the 2024 Wash100 Award for his leadership in advancing strategic growth through major contract wins and pushing innovation in support of warfighters.

Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and creator of the Wash100 Award, remarked, “Andy exemplifies impactful leadership, fostering a dedicated and empowered team aligned with the company’s mission. He has demonstrably expanded HII’s reach beyond traditional markets and has been an instrumental force as the company secured major contracts supporting defense and national security missions in 2023. Andy’s reliability has earned him a spot on our Wash100 list for the sixth time.”

“I’m honored to be among the winners of the Wash100 Award,” said Green. “I share this recognition with Mission Technologies’ leadership team and, more importantly, with the 7,000-plus employees who provide diverse, mission-critical solutions for our customers around the world. I’m proud of their work every single day and excited to continue delivering the advantage in 2024 and beyond.”

McLean, Virginia-based HII Mission Technologies operates with over 7,000 employees across more than 100 facilities worldwide and is focused on developing integrated platforms in support of an all-domain force. The division offers capabilities, including defensive and offensive cyberspace strategies and electronic warfare; LVC systems; fleet modernization; C5ISR systems; and artificial intelligence.

Under Green’s leadership, the division secured several contracts and task orders in 2023, including a potential five-year, $244 million task order from the U.S. Air Force to install Minotaur software products in U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard Systems; a potential five-year, $347 million contract to produce and deliver up to 200 Lionfish small unmanned undersea vehicles to the Navy; and a $995 million multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide advisory and assistance services for U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.

“HII has been at the forefront of Minotaur software development for nearly a decade,” Green said of the software installation task order. “It’s a privilege to continue this mission-critical work and to concurrently deliver the advantage to three branches of the Armed Forces.”

He noted that Lionfish SUUV works to deliver increased interoperability and capability in line with the Navy’s undersea priorities.

In 2023, HII Mission Technologies booked a potential seven-year, $1.3 billion ASTRO task order to provide personnel recovery and casualty evacuation support services to U.S. Africa Command and the $1.4 billion Joint Network Engineering and Emerging Operations task order.

In June, the Air Force selected HII to provide design, production, installation, testing and sustainment support for training systems under the Training Systems Acquisition IV contract.

“Ensuring warfighters can ‘train like they fight’ has been the foundation of HII’s live, virtual, constructive (LVC) solutions for more than 20 years,” Green said. “This contract further expands the opportunity for HII to provide the U.S. Air Force with crucial training systems and support for the mission.”

In October, the division opened in New York a new engineering facility that will focus on developing C4ISR systems.

“This facility serves as a hub for integrating various technologies that play a direct role in bolstering national security,” Green stated. “It’s a place where imagination, innovation and collaboration converge. Here in Syracuse, New York, the finest minds are ready to carry out HII’s mission – providing the edge to our warfighters.”

HII logged $5.4 billion in new contract awards and $2.8 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2023, reflecting a 7.2 percent increase from the prior-year period.

Under Green’s leadership, HII Mission Technologies saw its third-quarter revenue increase 15 percent to $685 million driven by higher volumes in mission-based platforms and growth in C5ISR, cyber, space and electronic warfare programs. The division reported $24 million in Q3 segment operating income, up from $14 million recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

The division has been active in advancing corporate social responsibility initiatives.

In early November, more than 400 employees and their family members concluded 34 community service projects across several states as part of the fourth annual Global Day of Caring hosted by HII Mission Technologies.

As part of the annual event, Green supported a Rise Against Hunger event in McLean, Virginia, by serving as one of the volunteers.

“At HII, we are committed to delivering the advantage to our nation’s warfighters and to the communities where our 44,000 employees live and work,” said Green. “I am proud to take part in another Global Day of Caring and to see so many Mission Technologies volunteers living HII’s values and helping those in need.”

Green has been overseeing HII Mission Technologies since 2016 and has served as corporate VP of strategy and corporate development and VP of component manufacturing, among other senior leadership positions, since joining the defense contractor in 2011.

Prior to HII, the Navy veteran and six-time Wash100 Award recipient held leadership roles at Celanese, Wells Fargo and Eaton.

In December, Green was named as one of the Professional Services Council’s executive committee members for 2024.

