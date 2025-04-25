Dataminr to Accelerate Gen AI, Agentic AI Development With $100M Convertible Loan From Fortress

Dataminr has secured a $100 million convertible loan from Fortress Investment Group to advance the development of generative artificial intelligence and agentic AI products.

Gen AI and agentic AI will open new opportunities to boost the application of Dataminr’s real-time information capabilities for corporations and governments, said Ted Bailey, founder and CEO of Dataminr.

How Does Real-Time Intelligence Benefit Organizations?

According to Rishi Doshi, managing director at Fortress, the investment group believes enterprise and government organizations can benefit from Dataminr’s products, noting the AI company’s ReGenAI capability designed to enable users to develop real-time intelligence from within public data and build mitigating strategies around it.

“We believe Dataminr has significant growth potential as its products are increasingly table-stakes for organizations and other users who rely on accurate real-time information to swiftly respond to physical, digital and cyber threats and developments,” added Eric Spector, managing director at Fortress.

Dataminr’s real-time AI platform uses multimodal fusion AI to synthesize images, video, sound and machine-generated sensor data, and text in 150 languages, enabling the discovery of events, risks and threats. According to the company, the AI-powered offering will help companies prepare countermeasures for potentially catastrophic consequences resulting from rising geopolitical tensions, economic instability, cybersecurity threats and technological disruptions worldwide.

Besides product innovation, the Fortress funding will be used to “accelerate our ability to sell across the Global 2000 and beyond,” said Bailey.

The convertible financing follows $85 million in new convertible and credit funding from NightDragon and HSBC.