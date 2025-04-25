Reality Defender Establishes Government Advisory Board

Reality Defender has revealed that it has established its government advisory board.

Safeguarding Against Deepfakes

The deepfake detection platform, winner of the RSA Sandbox Innovation Award, said Wednesday the formation of the board is intended to enhance the company’s initiative to secure crucial communication channels against deepfake impersonations in real time. The new advisory board is part of Reality Defender’s dedication to developing advanced technologies capable of detecting and preventing sophisticated deepfakes across national security channels.

The Reality Defender Government Advisory Board is composed of national security, intelligence and defense leaders and experts. This includes:

Retired Lt. Gen. Charlie “Tuna” Moore – Former deputy commander of the United States Cyber Command

Jennifer Ewbank – Former deputy director of the CIA for Digital Innovation and founder of Andaman Strategic Advisors

– Former deputy director of the CIA for Digital Innovation and founder of Andaman Strategic Advisors Retired Maj. Gen. Clay Hutmacher – Operating partner at DCVC and former director of Operations of the United States Special Operations Command

Retired Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, Jr. – Former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and Army deputy chief of staff, G-2

“Their groundbreaking approach to detecting and preventing deepfakes is essential for building a safer and more transparent online world,” said Moore.

“Reality Defender is tackling one of the defining challenges of our time: restoring trust in a world increasingly shaped by AI-generated content,” remarked Ewbank, a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

“Reality Defender is not only a thought leader in this field; they are providing technical solutions at speed and scale to rapidly identify adversaries seeking to penetrate our networks and do us harm,” said Ashley, also a two-time recipient of the Wash100 Award.

“Detecting and stopping deepfakes is a matter of national security — and Reality Defender stands alone in answering that call,” stated Hutmacher.