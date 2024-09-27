in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Marine Corps Selects Ultra I&C to Enhance Tactical Data Interoperability; Bradford Powell Quoted

Bradford Powell / Ultra Intelligence & Communications
Ultra Intelligence & Communications has secured a contract from the U.S. Marine Corps to support the Program Executive Officer Land Systems. The $39 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is a recompete for the Marine Corps’ Common Aviation Command and Control System, the Autin, Texas-headquartered company said Thursday.

Ultra I&C will supply its ADSI command and control gateway that will enable interoperability and enhance mission effectiveness. The military intelligence and communications provider designed the technology to support the Department of Defense’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control concept.

Under the contract, Ultra I&C will also provide engineering support for the integration of multiple tactical information systems into the ADSI platform and cyber incident reporting.

“As the pioneer of the first joint-certified virtual machine family of tactical data link gateways, Ultra I&C has consistently advanced this innovative approach to interoperability,” commented Bradford Powell, president of Ultra I&C’s command, control, intelligence and encryption division. “Our team is committed to enhancing the Marines’ digital interoperability initiatives to meet the evolving demands of the global threat environment.”

Ultra I&C has been supporting the CAC2S since 2019. 

In August, the company said it deployed the ADSI platform at the NATO-led Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exploration, Experimentation, Examination Exercise held in Poland. During the exercise, the system underwent field testing within a coalition setting.

Written by Elodie Collins

