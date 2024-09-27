Anduril’s Autonomous Surveillance Towers Boost Southern US Border Protection

Anduril Industries estimates that its Autonomous Surveillance Towers, or ASTs, now cover 30 percent of the 100-kilometer U.S. southern land border. The company cited the estimate as it announced on Thursday the deployment of the 300th Anduril AST to support the homeland security functions of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Anduril’s sentry tower offerings, including the AST, work to eliminate risky border patrol fieldwork and provide the decision points for the actual hands-on border agents’ control.

Each AST features up to date artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer technologies. The CBP structures combine Anduril’s radar-equipped Sentry tower and Lattice open software platform to drive its autonomous operation and deliver real-time information for border patrol agents to monitor objects of interest for appropriate action.

Anduril has been supporting the CBP since 2019 and has developed refinements on additional AST variants for specific conditions, such as maritime and cold weather.

In May, the company launched its 80-foot Extended Range Sentry Tower featuring a sensor head capable of classifying and tracking objects up to seven and a half miles away and autonomously detecting objects beyond five miles.

