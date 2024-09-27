in Executive Moves, News

HII Names Nanda Ramanujam as Strategic Tech Initiatives & AI Operations VP

HII has appointed Nanda Ramanujam, a technology and strategy executive in the aerospace and defense industry, as vice president of strategic technology initiatives and artificial intelligence operations.

Ramanujam announced his new position at the engineering and defense technology company in a LinkedIn post published Thursday.

In this capacity, the newly appointed VP oversees strategic partnerships and drives business growth, focusing on strategic opportunities. He brings to the role his expertise in AI and big data, corporate venture investments and technology strategy.

He most recently served as managing director of strategic initiatives within the office of the chief technology officer at HII’s Mission Technologies division.

Prior to HII, Ramanujam was managing director of AI operations at Alion Science and Technology.

Ramanujam has held senior leadership roles at several companies, including ASSETT, RCG Consulting, Leonardo and Sensor Biomed.

