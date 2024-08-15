Ultra I&C Demos Command and Control Gateway in NATO Exercise; Bradford Powell Quoted

Ultra Intelligence & Communications announced it will start incorporating feedback from the deployment of its ADSI command and control system in the recent NATO-led Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exploration, Experimentation, Examination Exercise in Poland.

The system, deployed in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps, underwent field tests on combined joint all-domain command and control within a coalition setting, Ultra I&C said.

The company added that it will continue working with the USMC and allied countries in future exercises through its ties with the U.S. Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity under a cooperative research and development agreement.

ADSI provides C2 interoperability through its datalinks and interfaces accessible in a single library integrated at 2,500 global sites across more than 35 countries.

According to Bradford Powell, president of Ultra I&C’s command, control, intelligence and encryption division, the ADSI system showed in the exercise its capability in tactical data link compliance, enabling rapid interfaces among the various participants.

“By rapidly configuring TDL interfaces to multiple nations on the fly, ADSI demonstrated how it enables seamless forwarding and interoperability across coalition C2 systems and helps pave the way to meet CJADC2 goals for the U.S. and its partners,” he said.

“We remain committed to enhancing mission effectiveness and operational efficiency across multi-domain operations,” Bradford added.