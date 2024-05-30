in Executive Moves, News

Army Veteran David Bassett Joins Ironwave Advisory Board

David Bassett
David Bassett, a U.S. Army veteran with over three decades of service, has joined the advisory board of radio frequency and microwave technology provider Ironwave Technologies.

Ironwave President and CEO Anthony Lisuzzo said in a statement Wednesday, “Not only is he a skilled technologist, but he brings a wealth of management talent to Ironwave. I am counting on him to help me achieve our growth objectives, assist our team in advancing new opportunities and instilling in everyone the urgency that comes with supporting our warfighters.”

During his service in the Army, Bassett took on several program executive officer duties relating to combat systems and support. He retired from the public sector as director of the Defense Contract Management Agency.

Currently, he also serves as senior counselor at The Cohen Group and principal at his own advisory firm Acquisition Insight. In March, he was appointed strategic adviser to the board of Latent AI.

Written by Kacey Roberts

