Former DCMA Director David Bassett to Advise Latent AI Board

David Bassett , who has over 35 years of service in the Department of Defense and is the former director of the Defense Contract Management Agency, has been appointed strategic adviser to the board of Latent AI .

In a statement Thursday, company CEO and co-founder Jags Kandasamy said Bassett will help improve services to “provide an unfair advantage to our warfighters in the era of strategic competition.”

During his tenure at DCMA, Bassett supervised more than 11,000 civilians and military personnel managing over 250,000 contracts, collectively valued at over $3.5 trillion.

Before his role at DCMA, General Bassett spearheaded U.S. Army modernization initiatives as program executive officer for combat and communication units. His career also includes leadership roles across combat, signal units and Joint Staff assignments.