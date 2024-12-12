Kristin Cooke Joins AlphaSix as SVP of Growth

Kristin Cooke has joined AlphaSix as the company’s new senior vice president of growth.

In her new role, Cooke will collaborate with AlphaSix’s technical and business teams to spearhead its long-term federal growth efforts, the federal IT and data services company told ExecutiveBiz Wednesday.

Jeff Posey , CEO of AlphaSix, said, “Kristin’s expertise and leadership will be instrumental in helping AlphaSix achieve its strategic growth objectives.”

“Her deep understanding of the federal market and proven ability to deliver results align perfectly with our mission to support federal agencies with innovative, reliable solutions,” Posey noted.

Kristin Cooke’s Experience

Kristin Cooke has more than 30 years of experience advancing federal market growth at organizations including Unisys, Acuity and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Prior to joining AlphaSix, she served as the VP of business development at Acuity, where she focused on fostering business relationships and developing opportunities for the company to expand.

Cooke’s Growth Efforts

As AlphaSix’s SVP of growth, Cooke will be tasked with advancing strategic development efforts to expand the company’s presence throughout federal agencies. Cooke’s knowledge of solving complex challenges such as emerging threats, federal workload demands and technological advancements will support AlphaSix’s continued growth.

“I am thrilled to join AlphaSix at this exciting time in its growth journey,” Cooke said.

“The company’s reputation for delivering mission-critical solutions and its commitment to driving innovation through Generative AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity are unique and unparalleled,” she added. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented AlphaSix team to expand our impact and continue delivering measurable value to the federal sector.”