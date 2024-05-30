Rancher Government Solutions Adopts ‘Secure by Design’ Principles; Brandon Gulla Quoted

Rancher Government Solutions has joined a Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency-led program that calls on companies to bolster cybersecurity efforts.

As part of the Secure by Design initiative, the company said Wednesday it commits to integrating robust security measures at every stage of the product development lifecycle, from software creation to deployment processes, to ensure that its products meet the stringent security standards required to serve government clients.

Brandon Gulla , chief technology officer of Rancher Government, commented, “From our supply chain security service Rancher Government Carbide to NeuVector our container security solution, our commitment to security is at the core of everything we do here at Rancher.”

“To meet tomorrow’s security challenges today requires an unwavering commitment being secure by design and secure by default,” Gulla added.