Nokia Introduces 5G Banshee Flex Radio for Battlefield Communication

Nokia has introduced a new mobile broadband network to connect warfighters at the edge. The new 5G Banshee Flex Radio is designed to meet the communication demands of the modern battlefield, the Finnish company said Wednesday.

Nokia Supports Military Communication

The 5G Banshee Flex Radio is an expansion of Nokia’s tactical communication lineup, which includes the Banshee 4G Tactical Radio and the Banshee 4G Mobile Radio. The new communicator provides private and secure LTE and 5G connectivity to support the mission of deployed troops. The solution also offers advanced edge computing, mesh networking, band flexibility and operational security.

The military device is also compatible with existing communication systems and compliant with the standards of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project.

According to Giuseppe Targia, senior vice president, space & defense, microwave radio and all in one small cell unit at Nokia, integrates innovative commercial technologies to create a solution that enhances performance and delivers new capabilities at the tactical edge.

“The Nokia Banshee Flex Radio is a breakthrough in tactical communication solutions, providing Defense agencies with secure, resilient, and flexible networks that are essential in today’s fast-evolving battlefield,” the executive commented.

Nokia’s Work With the US Government

The technology company recently announced its partnership with Axiom Space to develop high-speed wireless communications for the upcoming NASA Artemis III mission. For the program, Nokia will integrate connectivity into the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit, which is the next-generation spacesuit astronauts will use on the Moon. The capability will enable astronauts to stream high-resolution video of their activities on the lunar surface to NASA scientists on Earth.

