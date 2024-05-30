Andrea Cruden Named L3Harris VP of Strategy, Business Development for Space Systems

Andrea Cruden, formerly a senior director at Northrop Grumman, has joined L3Harris Technologies as vice president of strategy and business development for space systems.

She shared her new position Wednesday on LinkedIn and said that she assumed the role after spending nearly two decades at Northrop, where she most recently served as a senior director and strategy and capture director.

Cruden initially joined the defense and aerospace contractor in 2003 as a program and payload system engineer. She left the company in 2011 and moved to global management consulting firm Kearney.

In October 2014, Cruden returned to Northrop as a new business capture and design integration systems engineer.

“Reflecting on my nearly 20 years at Northrop Grumman, I am deeply appreciative of the experiences and growth opportunities I had. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to my teams, colleagues, and leaders/mentors—many of whom have become cherished friends. Your support and collaboration have been invaluable,” Cruden wrote on LinkedIn.