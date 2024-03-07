Mattermost Develops New C2 Features for Tanker Airlift Control Center

Mattermost has developed four new chat operations features aimed at enhancing real-time mission intelligence sharing for the U.S. Air Force 618th Air Operations Center.

The California-based company said Tuesday the culmination of the 18-month development effort marks the fulfillment of the $750,000 Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contract it previously received through the AFWERX program.

The newly introduced features, which include message priority, message acknowledgment, persistent notifications and user group management, are now integrated into the Mattermost application.