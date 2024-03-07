FedRAMP-Certified Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering From Calabrio Now Available

Software company Calabrio has announced the availability of Calabrio GovSuite for customers in the federal government.

Calabrio GovSuite is a cloud-based contact center offering that has been given moderate authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, Calabrio said Tuesday.

The contact center offering works to enable, among other things, interaction recording and workforce and quality management. It also provides advanced analytics.

Joel Martins, Calabrio’s chief technology officer and interim CEO, described the FedRAMP authorization as a “significant achievement,” adding, “Security for our customers has always been a top priority for Calabrio and this FedRAMP milestone is another third-party validation attesting to our commitment to security.”

For his part, Jeff Willis, chief information officer at MIS Sciences Corporation said that Calabrio GovSuite has been added to his company’s GovPoint Cloud Services offering.