CISA Expands CDM Approved Products List With NetImpact DX360 SaaS Platforms; PV Puvvada Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has added NetImpact Strategies’ suite of DX360 software-as-a-service offerings to its Approved Products List as part of the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program.

NetImpact said Thursday its DX360 SaaS tools are categorized into three product lines: Cybersecurity and Enterprise Risk Management, Digital Dexterity and Case Manager.

DX360 SaaS Case Manager products, for instance, work to provide federal organizations with configurable workflows, intelligent automation and a collaboration engine to help them accelerate and achieve system modernization objectives.

Platforms under CDM APL are designed to provide federal agencies visibility into agency networks and counter cyber adversaries.

PV Puvvada, CEO of NetImpact and a six-time Wash100 awardee, said, “The inclusion of our DX360 SaaS solutions on CISA’s CDM APL provides a major validation of the security and resilience of our software solutions.”

Puvvada added that DX360 products demonstrate the company’s commitment to delivering cybersecurity tools that help government agencies securely build and manage digital interactions at mission speed and stay ahead of cyberthreat actors.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Cyber Summit on June 6 and hear cyber experts, government and industry leaders discuss the latest trends and the dynamic role of cyber in the public sector. Register here.