State Department OKs Canada’s $138M Request for MUOS Tactical Satcom Service

The State Department has approved Canada’s request to gain access to the Mobile User Objective System service and procure associated logistics and program support services from the U.S. government under a potential $138 million foreign military sales agreement.

General Dynamics will serve as the principal contractor in the proposed FMS deal, which covers the provision of tactical narrowband satellite communications for Canada’s armed forces through the MUOS service, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday.

The proposed transaction also includes communication technical assistance to provide operational, lifecycle management and engineering services; U.S. government and contractor engineering; and personnel training and training equipment.

Access to ultra-high frequency satcom capabilities via MUOS will enable Canada to improve its ability to counter existing and future threats, support continental air defense collaboration, perform operations in collaboration with U.S. forces to defend North America and meet its North American Aerospace Defense Command missions.

MUOS is the U.S. Navy’s next-generation satcom system designed to provide voice and data communications for U.S. forces worldwide.

General Dynamics Mission Systems built the integrated ground segments for MUOS, which delivers cellular phone-like communications service to deployed warfighters and will replace the military’s Ultra High Frequency Follow-on system.