Carahsoft to Provide Rendered.ai Synthetic Data Generation Services to Public Sector; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will serve as a master government aggregator for Rendered.ai to offer synthetic computer vision data subscription services and products to government clients.

The services will be made available through reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

Among Rendered.ai’s offerings are a platform-as-a-service designed to tackle data procurement challenges, hosted synthetic data generation services and remote sensing imagery services.

Michael Adams , program executive for artificial intelligence solutions at Carahsoft, emphasized, “In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and machine learning, it’s vital for the Government to keep pace and work to integrate these technologies to serve the Public Sector.”

“Working with Rendered.ai and our reseller partners enables us to supply the latest AI/ML solutions to our joint Government customers,” Adams said.