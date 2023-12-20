DHS’ Dana Chisnell Speaks at the Potomac Officers Club’s Radiant-Sponsored Digital CX Imperative Forum

Dana Chisnell is a pioneer of civic design and customer experience in digital government spaces. Many U.S. states, government offices, and even election commissions in other countries have used her work to improve their approaches to human-centered design, digital services, and policymaking processes.

On January 25, 2024, Ms. Chisnell is scheduled to keynote the Potomac Officers Club’s CX Imperative Forum. Her proven track record in customer experiences is pivotal to the forum’s discussion on digital transformation strategies that help agencies reform their customer experiences to better align with their directives.

Register for The CX Imperative Forum to learn more about Dana Chisnell’s commitment and industry-leading efforts in the digital government space.

About Dana Chisnell

Dana Chisnell has built a reputation for revolutionizing the user experience approach for better customer experience. Earlier in her career, she worked in banking institutions, insurance organizations, and technology companies, where she spent decades improving the experiences of customers and workers.

In 2014, Ms. Chisnell became one of the founding members of the United States Digital Service. She brings her years of trusted experience from the financial industry to the government space, continuing to push for human-centered design and practices for federal agency projects, such as US Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Department of Homeland Security.

Dana Chisnell, Acting Executive Director for Customer Experience at the Department of Homeland Security

In August 2022, Dana Chisnell joined the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as the Executive for Customer Experience. In this capacity, she manages various initiatives to provide the DHS workforce with the necessary tools to streamline administrative processes and improve all levels of customer interactions.



Moreover, Ms. Chisnell became a part of the agency’s cross-functional team, responsible for creating a more agile procurement process. Other programs she contributed to the DHS include improving processes for Afghan Special Immigrant Visas, commanding the service design of “Operation Allies Welcome,” and spearheading process redesign programs.

Dana Chisnell’s Leadership of the Customer Experience Office at the Department of Homeland Security

In September 2023, the Department of Homeland Security formalized the establishment of the Customer Experience Directorate as a permanent office. It’s a big milestone for the agency as it solidifies its commitment to improving how the DHS interacts with the public. The office aims to deliver simple, transparent, and accessible services to all DHS customers.

On the same note, the designation of the Customer Experience as a permanent office is a testament to the leadership of Dana Chisnell. Her leadership continues to be an important factor in successfully meeting the office’s goal of establishing equity and minimizing the burden to both internal and external customers.

“I am thrilled to join the talented teams working across DHS in expanding and increasing customer experience capabilities and capacity… DHS interacts with the public more often than any other agency, so it’s critical that we build equity and reduce burden for both internal and external customers,” Dana Chisnell said.

Dana Chisnell, Keynote for the Radiant-Sponsored Digital CX Imperative Forum

Dana Chisnell is set to be the keynote speaker at the Potomac Officers Club’s CX Imperative Forum. Her demonstrated history of cultivating customer experiences is vital in the discourse of optimizing federal processes and reducing the amount of work both citizens and workers go through to deliver or receive public services.

Other speakers joining the forum are:

Dr. Shankar Rachakonda, Chief Executive Officer at Radiant Digital

Jeffery McLaughlin, Senior Vice President at Radiant Digital

About The CX Imperative Forum

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: January 25, 2024 (7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – ET)

Location: 2941 Restaurant, 2941 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church, VA 22042

Sponsors: Radiant

In December 2021, the White House issued an executive order on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government. Working toward continued improvements in service delivery for public benefit, The CX Imperative Forum explores the strategies government agencies can use to lessen bureaucratic procedures.

Secure a slot at the Potomac Officers Club’s CX Imperative Forum to learn more about customer experiences and how to deliver improved services. Follow this link to see event details and register today.