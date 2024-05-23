Edge Autonomy Expanding Huntsville Facility to Meet Increasing Demand; Joshua Stinson Quoted

Edge Autonomy, a provider of uncrewed autonomous systems, hosted an event at its Huntsville, Alabama, facility to mark the expansion of services at that site.

Because of the increasing demand for its products and services, the company said Monday that it plans to double the size of the facility and increase production capacity in the second half of 2024.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 20, Joshua Stinson, chief growth officer of Edge Autonomy, said, “The Huntsville area has phenomenal resources to support the fast-growing technology sector, which will greatly facilitate the advancement of our uncrewed technology development and production.”

The Huntsville facility is Edge Autonomy’s fifth location nationwide. It started operating ten months ago, has created 40 full-time positions and caters to domestic and international customers.