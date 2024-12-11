ManTech Logs Perfect Score in CMMC 2.0 Assessment

ManTech has achieved a perfect score in the Joint Verification Security Assessment under the second iteration of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC 2.0, program.

“Achieving a perfect 110/110 in the CMMC Level 2.0 assessment exemplifies our commitment to excellence and resilience,” Mike Uster, chief information officer and chief technology officer at ManTech, said in a statement published Tuesday.

Uster, who also serves as a senior vice president at ManTech, cited artificial intelligence’s capability of unlocking human potential, addressing complex problems and helping organizations improve their cybersecurity posture.

“By integrating AI-driven solutions with robust cybersecurity frameworks, we’re not just transforming how we work at ManTech – we’re setting the standard for safeguarding our nation’s most critical systems,” the CIO added.

What Is CMMC 2.0?

CMMC 2.0 is a Department of Defense program designed to facilitate the implementation of cybersecurity best practices for DOD operations to help supply chain participants improve their cyberthreat detection and response efforts.

The program streamlines requirements to three cybersecurity levels and aligns such requirements with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s cybersecurity standards.