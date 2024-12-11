RingCentral’s Doug Buffkin on Benefits of Cloud-Based Communications to Hybrid Government Work

Government agencies can enhance their efficiency through hybrid work but only if they adopt cloud-based voice communications platforms such as unified-communications-as-a-service and contact-center-as-a-service, according to Doug Buffkin, regional vice president of public sector business development at RingCentral.

Benefits of Cloud-Based Voice Communications Platforms

Such platforms can facilitate communication between agency employees working in the office and those doing telework, Buffkin said in a column published Monday on FinTech. The same platforms also offer increased reliability because of the option to immediately transition to backup systems when necessary.

Crucially, UCaaS or CCaaS platforms offer scalability, making it possible for agencies to accommodate unanticipated surges in customer demand.

Choosing the Right Kind of Platform

Buffkin notes that selecting the right kind of platform is crucial to ensure that the needs of an agency’s mission are met. Some agencies may require tighter controls on information sharing while others may be more liberal. Some may cater to rural customers while others may cater to constituents that continually expect the newest and most advanced tools.

Still, others may have even more specific requirements, like sending faxes to share critical documents. A modernized, cloud-based fax platform can address this.

Importance of Security

Regardless of the kind of platform, security must always be top of mind, the RingCentral VP says. Features like vulnerability management, incident response and fraud monitoring must always be taken into consideration.