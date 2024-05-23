Northrop Grumman Subjects Digitally Designed Solid Rocket Motor System to Static Fire Test

Northrop Grumman‘s Common 50 High Performance large solid rocket motor system recently underwent a static fire test at the U.S. Air Force Arnold Engineering Development Complex.

Designed entirely digitally with the use of model-based systems engineering, C50HP upper stage solid rocket motor was developed in part for the Next Generation Interceptor program, Northrop said Wednesday.

The static fire test evaluated the motor’s performance, qualified the motor for flight and validated the digital modeling and simulations done as part of the motor’s development.

C50HP also underwent full pressure and structural qualification testing.

Commenting on the use of digital engineering and its benefit to C50HP, Northrop Vice President for Propulsion Systems Jim Kalberer said, “Our implementation of digital solutions across our business is transforming how we design, test and manufacture next generation propulsion systems. C50HP increases productivity for our customers by allowing the team to more quickly design and test additional solid rocket motor capabilities.”