Tom Vice Retires as Sierra Space CEO

Tom Vice has stepped down as Sierra Space’s CEO, SpaceNews reported Monday, citing a company statement. Vice retired as CEO at the end of 2024. Fatih Ozmen , chairman of the board of Sierra Space , will serve as the interim CEO while the company seeks a permanent replacement.

“After three and half years in the role, Tom Vice has retired as Sierra Space CEO as of the end of 2024 – we thank him for his leadership and wish him well in his retirement,” the company said.

Ozmen currently serves as the CEO and co-owner of aerospace contractor Sierra Nevada Corporation , the organization from which Sierra Space spun out in 2021.

Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser Space Plane

Ozmen was at the helm of Sierra Nevada during the initial development of Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser space plane. Sierra Space and Sierra Nevada have collaborated on the space plane for over 10 years, first offering it for NASA’s commercial crew program.