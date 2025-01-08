Leidos Names Megan Block as VP, National Security Capture Excellence Lead

Leidos has appointed Megan Block as vice president and national security capture excellence head. In this capacity, Block will handle planning and proposal development on business opportunities in defense, intelligence and homeland security, the company said Tuesday. Block will also manage Leidos’ national security sector growth office and support company proposals and bids through collaboration with the company’s program managers and technical and functional heads.

Jason Albanese, Leidos’ national security sector senior vice president for growth, cited Block’s business capture capabilities from her close to 20 years of industry experience. “I am confident Megan will draw on her extensive capture and leadership experience in the areas of mission software and cybersecurity to help Leidos deliver differentiated solutions for its national security customers,” he said.

Accenture Federal, Novetta Stints

Before joining Leidos, Block worked for more than five years at Accenture Federal Services where she served last as defense and intelligence portfolio senior manager. Before Accenture Federal, she had a stint of over two years in McLean, Virginia-based analytics firm Novetta as its senior capture manager, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her experience also includes working for more than six years at Constellis, with director of development, mission support as her last position.

Block earned an International Master of Business Administration degree from the University of San Diego and a bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin—Madison.