BlueHalo Books $50M Navy Contract for UAS Support

BlueHalo has received a $49.9 million contract from Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific for engineering, integration and operations support of uncrewed aerial systems, or UAS, used by the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Special Operations Command.

Under the five-year deal, design, upgrade, testing, delivery and evaluation services will be provided for the integration of electronic warfare, or EW, sensor systems into multiple UAS platforms, BlueHalo said Tuesday. The effort advances NIWC Pacific’s mission to sustain sensor operations and train operators on using complex sensor systems.

Deploying Superior EW Systems

According to Mary Clum, president of the products and space systems portfolio at BlueHalo, the company will use technical expertise and superior EW systems to provide customers with the required scalability and interoperability to support different UAS platforms and configurations. “EW sensor integrations can be incredibly complex, spanning multiple airframes, information infrastructures and domains to meet multiple mission needs,” she noted.

BlueHalo Chief Growth Officer James Batt added that the organization delivers advanced engineering and tactical solutions to help the United States address global threats, stressing that “NIWC Pacific has relied on our EW sensors to support mission success for more than 15 years.”

Supporting Customers’ Critical Missions

Prior to the contract award, BlueHalo had provided sensor systems that the NIWC Pacific and other U.S. government customers deployed in various platforms supporting their operations. The company brings to the market modern capabilities enabling customers’ critical missions and advancing U.S. national security.