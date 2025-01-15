Cherokee Federal Business Books $175M USMC Contract for Logistics Support

Cherokee Nation Government Solutions, a Cherokee Federal business, has secured a five-year, $175.3 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps for the procurement of logistics support services .

USMC Logistics Support Contract Details

The company said Tuesday the competitive, small business set-aside contract covers mission-critical logistics support for the Marine Corps’ Consolidated Storage Program, or CSP. This includes comprehensive warehouse, logistics and asset management services for the program’s 22 geographic locations worldwide.

The contract, which runs through September 2029, is intended to ensure that Marines have access to the necessary equipment when needed, enhancing mission readiness and success. It will be supported by 370 personnel managing operations across Continental Outside the North United States, or CONUS, and Outside the CONUS, or OCONUS.

Clint Bickett , chief operations officer at Cherokee Federal, remarked, “This opportunity underscores our unwavering dedication to operational excellence and commitment to supporting those who selflessly serve our nation. Our team is honored to stand on the frontlines of ensuring marines are equipped for success, both at home and abroad.”

In December 2024, CNGS was awarded a $175.3 million contract by the Navy for logistics services supporting the CSP. The company also received a $99.5 million contract from the Marine Corps Logistics Command – Marine Depot Maintenance Command in September for logistics services aimed at expanding its modernization initiative.