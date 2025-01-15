Jillian Stiegmann Appointed VP of Growth at DMI

Jillian Stiegmann announced on LinkedIn Tuesday that she has been elevated to vice president of growth – federal civilian & financial services at DMI , a digital services provider offering infrastructure support services, cybersecurity, cloud and application development.

The executive brings years of experience in time and schedule management and expertise in marketing, communications and interpersonal interactions to her new role.

Jillian Stiegmann’s Career Summary

Stiegmann joined DMI in 2022 as director of GWAC & IDIQ center of excellence. Before that, she spent four years at Ambit, a woman-owned, service-disabled, veteran-owned business. She held vital roles at Ambit including director of business development, strategic partnership manager, account executive and communications specialist.

She also served as lead technical recruiter and proposal staffing specialist at Strategic Operational Solution, or STOPSO, an information technology strategy and management consulting firm. Stiegmann was also a federal technical recruiter at Kforce and the secretary of the board at AFCEA International.