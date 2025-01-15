CTC Books $51M Contract From IBM for Continued Support for SAF/IE Mission

IBM has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corp. a $51 million subcontract for continuing support to the assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and environment, or SAF/IE. According to CTC, the job contract is up to July 2029 and follows through a partnership that started in 2008.

The new award calls for CTC to focus on the delivery of strategic policy guidance and oversight to SAF/IE and its directorates. The company’s services will cover the client’s mission objectives on energy, resilience, water and safety.

“This award maintains the long-term partnership CTC has enjoyed with SAF/IE and enables us to provide the resources the organization needs to achieve its mission,” said Edward Sheehan, CTC president and CEO.

Collaborative Work With IBM

In April 2021, CTC secured a $4.1 million contract modification on a five-year, $21 million award granted in October 2019 to provide subject matter expertise and program management support to SAF/IE. IBM Global Services had also booked a subcontract for related technical services on the Air Force requirements.

Richard Brill, CTC senior director for energy, resilience and sustainability, conveyed the company’s pride in another IBM collaboration. “This latest award highlights the expertise, commitment, and hard work of our entire team,” he said.