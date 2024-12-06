Meeting Government Cyber Workforce Needs Requires Inter-Sector Collaboration, NobleReach Official Says

The public and private sectors and academia must work together to address the federal government’s need for cyber talent, according to Pat Tamburrino Jr., chief administrative officer of the NobleReach Foundation.

Passion for Missions

Organizations, for example, should work to tap the passion of many fresh graduates for mission-oriented work, Tamburrino said in an opinion column published Wednesday on Technically. Such efforts should provide young cyber professionals with mechanisms to meet mentors in the public sector and learn about emerging government challenges and professional development opportunities.

From Public to Private

Even the predilection of young workers to not stay with a single organization throughout their whole careers presents an opportunity. Tamburrino proposes that the government bring in cyber talent for short periods, during which these cyber employees can grow their skills. Afterward, they can move to the private sector and bolster the U.S. cyber workforce there.

Cyber Education Programs

Finally, on the part of academia, educators should design a curriculum tailored to public sector cybersecurity needs. Institutions should also deliver programs that offer further education with fully compensated government roles.

For Tamburrino, the unfilled cyber positions within the government “combined with the next generation’s mission-driven ambition, create a unique opportunity for the government to acquire top talent and strengthen the country’s cybersecurity posture.”

“With the right mindset, curriculum and programs, tomorrow’s talent will transform public sector cybersecurity for the better,” he concluded.