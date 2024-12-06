Splunk Exec Mary Lou Prevost Joins StateRAMP Standards & Technical Committee

Mary Lou Prevost, an executive at technology services provider Splunk, has joined the StateRAMP Standards and Technical Committee as an adviser member. The committee is in charge of developing security best practices and facilitating engagement between industry and government to collaborate on establishing strategies for stronger data management, Bill Rowan, San Francisco, California-headquartered firm’s vice president of public sector, said in a blog post.

Who is Mary Lou Prevost?

Prevost currently serves as the group vice president for state, local and higher education at Splunk. Before joining the company, she also led Palo Alto Networks’ state, local and education programs as regional VP.

Earlier in her career, the executive spent over 20 years at CA Technologies, where she held leadership positions.

Prevost has a bachelor’s degree in business from the California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo.

What Does StateRAMP Do?

StateRAMP stands for State Risk and Authorization Management Program. It is a nonprofit organization launched in early 2021 to address cyberthreats and improve the cyber posture of SLED offices and agencies.

The organization awards certifications for technologies that meet its security requirements. In 2023, StateRAMP granted Splunk’s cloud platform a moderate impact level authorization. The Splunk cloud platform also achieved high authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program in September.