Peraton to Boost Efficiency of DFAS Electronic Document Management System

Peraton has received a contract to support the Defense Finance and Accounting Service’s Electronic Document Management system, which enables Department of Defense personnel to hold and manage data in a secure environment.

Under the deal, production, hardware and software maintenance, system analysis, design and system improvement services will be provided to address the complexities of the DFAS environment, Peraton said Thursday. The company will deploy a team of experts to boost the EDM’s effectiveness, enabling DOD warfighters to increase their decision-making capacity.

Financial Data Management

The collaboration will ensure that the DFAS can manage its financial data in an evolving landscape, Tarik Reyes, president of the defense mission and health solutions sector at Peraton, said in a statement. “We are honored to bring our extensive expertise to support DFAS on this vital project,” he added.

Continuous EDM System Validation

As part of its high level of support for the DFAS program, Peraton will conduct continuous validation of the EDM system and documentation to ensure that deliverables meet strict regulatory and security standards. The effort will also help the organization address the challenges posed by government data management.

In addition, the project will advance Peraton’s mission of helping DOD personnel improve their decision-making capabilities and resource management strategies. The realized enhancements are expected to enable existing EDM production systems and upcoming initiatives to integrate Electronic Document Technology and Electronic Business into DFAS business processes.