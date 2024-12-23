Noblis Books $709M FAA ATEPS II Contract for National Airspace System Modernization

The Federal Aviation Administration has selected Noblis as the prime contractor for the unrestricted track of the potential 10-year, $709 million Air Traffic Engineering and Program Support, or ATEPS, II contract.

Noblis said Thursday the ATEPS II indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a two-year base term and four two-year options and provides vendors with an opportunity to help the FAA Program Management Organization develop improvements to enhance the safety, efficiency and reliability of the National Airspace System.

“This contract provides us the opportunity to apply our technical, programmatic and engineering expertise to deliver on the Air Traffic Organization mission of creating a seamless and robust aviation system,” said Mile Corrigan, president and CEO of Noblis.

“We look forward to working together to deliver integrated engineering solutions across a wide range of mission-critical programs that will modernize our NAS,” added Corrigan, a two-time Wash100 awardee.

Under the contract, the company will provide cybersecurity, engineering, emerging technologies, safety, performance analysis, training, program management and logistics assistance to support systems development, maintenance and implemention across FAA programs.