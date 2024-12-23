Raytheon Secures $191M MDA Contract for Missile Defense Modelling, Simulation Support

Raytheon, an RTX business unit, will provide modeling and simulation, or M&S, services to the U.S. Army and Navy’s missile defense systems for exercises and training under a potential $191.1 million contract from the Missile Defense Agency.

The Department of Defense said Friday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost, cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-award-fee line items is a sole source acquisition.

Contract Scope

Some of the MDA requirements that Raytheon’s contract will fill are element development for the Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance and Control Model 2 and Sea-Based X-Band Radar, also called AN/TPY-2 and SBX, respectively, and the creation of open systems architecture sensor model and open system architecture signal injector.

Other company tasks include developing options for warfighting exercises and training and alternatives for sustaining digital assessments.

The contract’s ordering period is from Dec. 20, 2024, to Oct. 31, 2027.

The M&S work performance will be at Huntsville, Alabama; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Woburn, Massachusetts.

Raytheon already secured a $900 million MDA contract modification for AN/TPY-2 and SBX ballistic missile radar systems in October. Under the two-year extension, the RTX company will perform logistics and engineering support for the two radar platforms.