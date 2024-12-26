Splunk’s Bill Rowan on Digital Resilience, Need for Better Data

Bill Rowan, vice president of public sector at Splunk, said digital resilience has become a necessity for government organizations as they navigate the current threat landscape and deal with growing cyber workforce challenges and evolving regulations.

In a blog post published Friday on Splunk’s website, Rowan discussed how the company works with Cisco to drive digital transformation across agencies and enable them to safely integrate artificial intelligence into their operations while improving digital resilience.

“By embedding AI into their joint product portfolio, Cisco and Splunk are streamlining processes and enabling more informed decision-making,” he wrote. “Government organizations can expect improvements in service delivery, risk management, and overall operational performance as they tap into the insights generated by this robust data-driven framework.”

The public sector chief highlighted other key takeaways from GovSummit, particularly the importance of having more and better data as government agencies leverage AI tools to improve decision-making and operations.

Rowan, a four-time Wash100 awardee, also cited how the company’s observability platforms help agencies gain visibility into their systems and mitigate risks while delivering better digital experiences to citizens.